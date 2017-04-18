Meet the man charged with growing Australia's cyber security industry
Last December Craig Davies, former head of security for Atlassian, was named head of the government's new Cyber Security Growth Centre launched with $31.9 million of funding over three years. The government said it would operate as a not-for-profit company to be known as the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network Ltd .
