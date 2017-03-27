Man's body found, three still missing as floods continue to hit Australia
Tens of thousands of Australians are stranded by floodwaters after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and causing deaths. As floodwaters threatened hundreds of properties in the city of Logan, the body of Nelson Raebel was found by emergency crews on Saturday afternoon, becoming the state's first victim following ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.
