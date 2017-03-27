Man rescued after shark attacks kayak off Australian coast
In this Sunday, April 2, 2017 photo provided by Queensland Police Service, a 39-year-old man stands on his damaged kayak after an attack by a shark in Moreton Bay off Brisbane, Australia. A police statement says the man made an emergency phone call from his damaged water craft and was rescued by a police boat after a shark bit the back off his kayak and left him sinking off the Australian coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|4
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC