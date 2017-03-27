Man rescued after shark attacks kayak off Australian coast

In this Sunday, April 2, 2017 photo provided by Queensland Police Service, a 39-year-old man stands on his damaged kayak after an attack by a shark in Moreton Bay off Brisbane, Australia. A police statement says the man made an emergency phone call from his damaged water craft and was rescued by a police boat after a shark bit the back off his kayak and left him sinking off the Australian coast.

