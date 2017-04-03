Man has both legs amputated after spi...

Man has both legs amputated after spider bite

A MELBOURNE man could end up losing all four of his limbs after suffering a vicious bite from a white tailed spider when visiting relatives at Birchip. Terry Pareja was unaware he was bitten on his right leg until it began to swell 24 hours later and caused him to walk with a limp.

