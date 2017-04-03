Man has both legs amputated after spider bite
A MELBOURNE man could end up losing all four of his limbs after suffering a vicious bite from a white tailed spider when visiting relatives at Birchip. Terry Pareja was unaware he was bitten on his right leg until it began to swell 24 hours later and caused him to walk with a limp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC