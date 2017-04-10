Langi Kal Kal escaped prisoner spotted in Melbourne
Investigators believe Barry Dettman, 51, who escaped from the prison in Trawalla near Beaufort, was sighted in Werribee about 5pm on Sunday. Dettman is serving time for offences including indecent acts in the presence of a child and wilful and obscene exposure.
