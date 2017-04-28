Justin Turner pleads guilty to fatal beating of Kylie Cay at Port Fairy

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement A woman hid in a dog kennel for an hour after being bashed by her partner in Victoria's south-west, four days before she died from the injuries, a court has been told. Justin Turner, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Supreme Court in Warrnambool to the manslaughter of his partner Kylie Cay.

