Justin Turner pleads guilty to fatal beating of Kylie Cay at Port Fairy
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement A woman hid in a dog kennel for an hour after being bashed by her partner in Victoria's south-west, four days before she died from the injuries, a court has been told. Justin Turner, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Supreme Court in Warrnambool to the manslaughter of his partner Kylie Cay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC