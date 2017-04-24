Israeli-American teen arrested over Australian school bomb hoax calls

The suspect behind 591 bomb hoaxes sent to Australian schools has been revealed as an Israeli-American teenager working from his suburban bedroom for secret online bidders.Michael Ron David Kadar, 18, who lives in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, has been charged by Israeli authorities with making 2000 automated bomb and shooting hoax calls to schools, airlines, hospitals and Jewish centres in the US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Nine schools evacuated after threats NSW Police are investigating a series of hoax bomb threats which forced the evacuations of several schools.

