Injured Youngjae skips GOT7's Austral...

Injured Youngjae skips GOT7's Australian fan meets

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

GOT7 member Youngjae did not join his band mates for the group's fan meetings in Australia due to injury. The boy band met with their Australian fans on April 20 in Sydney followed by Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth till today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... 1 hr Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Fri WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC