Injured Youngjae skips GOT7's Australian fan meets
GOT7 member Youngjae did not join his band mates for the group's fan meetings in Australia due to injury. The boy band met with their Australian fans on April 20 in Sydney followed by Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth till today.
