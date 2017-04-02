In Australia Flooding overwhelms towns after cyclone
Flooding traps a man and four children in their house at Sarabah in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Queensland Fire and Residents in Lismore, New South Wales, resorted to using boats after the Wilson River burst the town's levee on Friday.
