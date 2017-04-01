Hundreds of Australians with unnamed ...

Hundreds of Australians with unnamed Swiss bank accounts to be quizzed

Hundreds of Australians have been caught up in an international tax evasion and money laundering investigation that has already triggered raids, arrests and the seizure of expensive property in Europe. Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer said the Australians had links to Swiss banking relationship managers who were alleged to have actively promoted tax evasion schemes.

