Huge snake falls through Australian gym's ceiling; manages to remain undiscovered for two days

Friday

How absolutely creepy would you feel when you come to know that you have been sharing your living space with a stranger, none less than a snake? Well, if you are having difficulty even imagining it, you'd probably be shocked out of your wits to know that in Australia, this actually turned out to be a real-life story! According to a report in The Morning Bulletin, Chantal Vaughan discovered a hole in her gym's ceiling, but only thought that a possum, a tree-dwelling Australasian marsupial, had fallen through the roof. Because Vaughan's Bokwa CQ gym in Rockhampton, Australia was often subjected to possum's trespassing, she took the problem lightly.

Chicago, IL

