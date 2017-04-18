Huge snake falls through Australian gym's ceiling; manages to remain undiscovered for two days
How absolutely creepy would you feel when you come to know that you have been sharing your living space with a stranger, none less than a snake? Well, if you are having difficulty even imagining it, you'd probably be shocked out of your wits to know that in Australia, this actually turned out to be a real-life story! According to a report in The Morning Bulletin, Chantal Vaughan discovered a hole in her gym's ceiling, but only thought that a possum, a tree-dwelling Australasian marsupial, had fallen through the roof. Because Vaughan's Bokwa CQ gym in Rockhampton, Australia was often subjected to possum's trespassing, she took the problem lightly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|23 hr
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Fri
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC