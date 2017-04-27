How Horrie the war dog and Jim Moody,...

How Horrie the war dog and Jim Moody, his rescuer, got no compassion

Riders in the uniforms of Light Horsemen trotted the streets on fine mounts, a donkey with a Red Cross bandage around its head plodded along, pigeons came in a cage, and dogs joined the parade. Anzac Day at Portland in south-west Victoria was dedicated this week not simply to the memory of men and women who served and died in wars, but also to the animals who suffered alongside them.

