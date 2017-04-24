House Rules judge Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has lofty hopes for Australian design
The next design renaissance could come from Australia, according to one of Britain's leading interior design experts.Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Britain's bling king and prince of purple colour schemes, believes Australia's natural beauty, our ability to bring the old and new together and our easy relationship with technology will see this country leading a design renaissance. Seven's 'tough' House Rules judge International design style star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will join the team of judges on Channel Sevena s new home renovation.
