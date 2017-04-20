Heston Blumenthal's divorce due after...

Heston Blumenthal's divorce due after 28 years of marriage

Mrs Blumenthal's divorce petition appears in a list of cases to be heard before District Judge Anne Hudd at the Central Family Court in London on Wednesday. The maverick culinary inventor's Fat Duck eaterie lost the trio of Michelin stars last year after he took it 10,000 miles to Melbourne, Australia, for a year.

