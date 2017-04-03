Harrison Ford won't face any penaltie...

Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over runway incident

In this December 10, 2015 file photo, Harrison Ford greets fans during a Star Wars fan event in Sydney, Australia. Ford's attorney said Monday, April 3, 2017, that the FAA had concluded its investigation into the actor landing on the wrong runway at a Southern California airport, and would take no actions against his pilot license or issue any fines against him.

