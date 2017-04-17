Grants to help build shade

Grants to help build shade

Stawell Archers and Northern Grampians Shire Council will receive money out of a $125,000 state government funding plan to help communities across the Wimmera provide shade protection. Regional Victoria MP Danielle Green visited Stawell on Sunday to announce the recipients of grants from the second round of the Government's Community Shade Grants Program.

Chicago, IL

