Gerald Ridsdale pleads guilty to 20 more child-abuse charges

One of Australia's worst child-sex offender priests, Gerald Ridsdale, has pleaded guilty to a string of new abuse charges against 11 children. Ridsdale pleaded guilty on Thursday to 20 historical abuse charges.

