Funeral for Kiwi mum and children who drowned at Tumbulgum, Australia

23 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Stephanie King, who died along with two of her children, Ella Jane, 11, and Jacob, 7, when their car crashed off a muddy road and sank in the flooded Tweed River in Tumbulgum, south west of Coolangatta, on Monday. A Kiwi mother and two of her children who drowned when their car plunged into a northern NSW river in Australia have been described as "three beautiful angels" at a funeral service in Tweed Heads.

