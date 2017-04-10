Funeral for Kiwi mum and children who drowned at Tumbulgum, Australia
Stephanie King, who died along with two of her children, Ella Jane, 11, and Jacob, 7, when their car crashed off a muddy road and sank in the flooded Tweed River in Tumbulgum, south west of Coolangatta, on Monday. A Kiwi mother and two of her children who drowned when their car plunged into a northern NSW river in Australia have been described as "three beautiful angels" at a funeral service in Tweed Heads.
