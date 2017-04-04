Family tragedy sees Australia flood d...

Family tragedy sees Australia flood death toll rise

A family uses a boat to get to their house through floodwaters created by Cyclone Debbie in Rockhampton, Australia, April 4, 2017. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS Sydney: The bodies of a "hero" mother and her two young children were pulled from a river in Australia Tuesday as the death toll rose from cyclone-fuelled floods that devastated parts of the country.

