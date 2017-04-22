Family remember 'darling' son Brax, k...

Family remember 'darling' son Brax, killed in Berwick smash

The family of a four-year-old boy killed by an out-of-control four-wheel-drive have paid tribute to their "darling" boy. Brax Aidan Kyle was holding his father Matt's hand when he was struck by a Toyota LandCruiser at the Epworth Specialist Centre in Berwick about 12.30pm on Friday.

