Family remember 'darling' son Brax, killed in Berwick smash
The family of a four-year-old boy killed by an out-of-control four-wheel-drive have paid tribute to their "darling" boy. Brax Aidan Kyle was holding his father Matt's hand when he was struck by a Toyota LandCruiser at the Epworth Specialist Centre in Berwick about 12.30pm on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
