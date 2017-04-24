Eight-year-old sole survivor of crash...

Eight-year-old sole survivor of crash that killed New Zealand mum speaks

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The young girl who was the sole survivor of a horror crash into a river in New South Wales in which her Kiwi mum and two siblings died has broken her silence for the first time. New Zealander Stephanie King tried to save all three children when their vehicle crashed and sank into the Tweed River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... 13 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC