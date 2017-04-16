Drunk Papua New Guinea soldiers go on...

Drunk Papua New Guinea soldiers go on rampage at Australian refugee camp

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Drunk soldiers "went on a rampage" and fired shots in the air at an Australian asylum seeker camp in Papua New Guinea, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to rock the scandal-hit facility. PNG police announced an investigation into the unrest at the Manus Island facility, an offshore processing center reopened in 2012 to detain people who try to enter Australia by boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Sun TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC