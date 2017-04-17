Dragons, Storm level in 1st place in ...

Dragons, Storm level in 1st place in Australia's NRL

" St. George Illawarra and the Melbourne Storm remained the class of Australia's National Rugby League with wins that left them level on 12 points after seven matches. The Dragons beat North Queensland 28-22 to maintain first place on points difference over the Storm, who claimed an 18-point lead after 18 minutes and then held on for a 30-26 win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Chicago, IL

