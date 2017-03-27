Derek Percy Believed to be Australias worst child serial killer.
The depraved writings by the Derek Percy fill 35 tea chests with terrible fantasies about the rape, torture and murder of children. Somehow, while incarcerated for the mutilation and murder of a child, Derek Percy managed to secretly amass the files, clippings, and his perverted handwritten diaries in a Melbourne self-storage unit he rented from prison.
