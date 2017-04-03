Demonstrators protest Afghan president's Australia visit
Protesters with a cutout of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani demonstrate against his visit to Australia outside Government House where Ghani met with Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, in Canberra Monday, April 3, 2017. Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against his visit, calling for his government to end discrimination against the Hazara ethnic minority and to refuse to repatriate asylum seekers rejected by Australia.
