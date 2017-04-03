Crocodile kills, eats family dog
IT'S not just the sharks that locals of flooded affected areas need to be wary of - there's another predator in town. Several crocodiles measuring 5.5 metres have been reportedly spotted around the Burdekin Dam, located south west of Ayr, and Home Hill in north Queensland where just last week a metre-and-a-half bull shark washed up on a flooded road.
