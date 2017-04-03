China blocks visit by Australian MPs because of rights criticism: sources
China called off a visit by two Australian politicians after it took offense to a letter that called on it to address allegations of human right abuses, two sources familiar with the planned tour told Reuters on Thursday. The members of parliament, one from the ruling coalition government and one from the opposition Labor Party, were scheduled to visit as part a parliamentary investigation into a rising tide of synthetic drugs trafficked from southern China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|40 min
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Teana Trump
|10
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC