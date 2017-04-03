China blocks visit by Australian MPs ...

China blocks visit by Australian MPs because of rights criticism: sources

Reuters

China called off a visit by two Australian politicians after it took offense to a letter that called on it to address allegations of human right abuses, two sources familiar with the planned tour told Reuters on Thursday. The members of parliament, one from the ruling coalition government and one from the opposition Labor Party, were scheduled to visit as part a parliamentary investigation into a rising tide of synthetic drugs trafficked from southern China.

Chicago, IL

