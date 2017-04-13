Catholic bishop accused of denying th...

Catholic bishop accused of denying the past and minimising abuse

2 hrs ago

A survivor of sex abuse has slammed a bishop in Victoria's north-east for statements he says deny the past and minimise the consequences of institutional abuse. Australian Education Union vice-president Greg Barclay, who was abused by Catholic Marist brother John Skehan as a schoolboy, accused Bishop Leslie Tomlinson of manipulating statistics from the Royal Commission to minimise the impact of abuse.

Chicago, IL

