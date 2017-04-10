Cars on fire in fatal highway crash

Cars on fire in fatal highway crash

THE Bruce Highway north of Tiaro, 30km south of Maryborough, is shut after a multiple vehicle fatal crash, with reports of cars on fire. Police could not confirm the number of fatalities, but at least one person has died according to a QPS spokesman.

