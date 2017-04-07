Canberra chocolate makers assisted by the Australian Centre for...
A long-running civil war on the often fraught island of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea is one of the major reasons its well-regarded cocoa beans stopped being exported to Australia. But relative peace in recent times and efforts by Australian authorities in February saw what is believed to be the first direct shipment of cocoa to Australia from Bougainville in more than 20 years.
