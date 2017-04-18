Boy arrested after trying to drive solo across Australia
A 12-year-old boy attempting to drive across Australia solo has been pulled over at Broken Hill some 1300 kilometres into his journey. The boy was stopped in Broken Hill on Saturday morning having seemingly driven across the entire state of New South Wales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Sat
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Fri
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC