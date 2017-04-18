Boy arrested after trying to drive so...

Boy arrested after trying to drive solo across Australia

12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A 12-year-old boy attempting to drive across Australia solo has been pulled over at Broken Hill some 1300 kilometres into his journey. The boy was stopped in Broken Hill on Saturday morning having seemingly driven across the entire state of New South Wales.

