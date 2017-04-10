Body found in ute at servo

Body found in ute at servo

UPDATE: POLICE have discovered a man aged in his 50s dead in his ute parked at the Puma Bohle Roadhouse. District duty officer Scot Warwick said CIB detectives and scenes of crime officers went to the ute at noon today.

Chicago, IL

