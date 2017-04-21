Backpacker's body chopped up in Australia, mystery letter claims
Australian police are investigating claims the remains of a murdered Brit are buried in the outback after an anonymous letter was sent from London. A one-page letter was sent from an Australian expat living in the UK to the NT News, claiming Peter Falconio's body was dumped in remote Western Australia after he was killed in July 2001.
