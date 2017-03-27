Australia's indigenous aid program bureaucratic and wasteful: U.N.
Australia's effort to improve the lives of its impoverished indigenous population is being undermined by a centralized, bureaucratic aid program delivered in sometimes culturally inappropriate ways, a United Nations official said on Monday. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians rank near the bottom of every social and economic indicator, which exacerbates tension in the communities belonging to the world's longest continuous civilization.
