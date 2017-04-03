Australia's counterterrorism unit inv...

Australia's counterterrorism unit investigates fatal petrol station stabbing

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Reuters

Australia's counterterrorism unit was investigating the fatal stabbing of a petrol station employee, but authorities said on Friday it was unclear if the attack was related to an organized militant group. Police said they arrested two males, aged 15 and 16, in relation to the deadly attack in the town of Queanbeyan just outside the national capital Canberra on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

