Australians swoop on largest Kiwi poultry farm

The owners of New Zealand's biggest poultry farm have sold to an Australian equity firm as they face a $50 million upgrade to scrap cage production. Australia's Navis Capital acquired a majority shareholding in Dunedin-based Mainland Poultry for a reported $350m from long standing owners Michael Guthrie, Murray Valentine and Jeffrey Winmalla .

