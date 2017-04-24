Australian woman shot on Anzac Day sa...

Australian woman shot on Anzac Day sacrificed her life to save kids, sister says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An Australian woman who was shot dead by the father of her children on Anzac Day sacrificed her life to save her children, her grieving sister says. It's believed Gregory Floyd, 43, took his own life after shooting dead Ora Holt, 39, in the Anzac Day tragedy that has rocked the community of Wangaratta, in northeast Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC