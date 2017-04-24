Australian woman shot on Anzac Day sacrificed her life to save kids, sister says
An Australian woman who was shot dead by the father of her children on Anzac Day sacrificed her life to save her children, her grieving sister says. It's believed Gregory Floyd, 43, took his own life after shooting dead Ora Holt, 39, in the Anzac Day tragedy that has rocked the community of Wangaratta, in northeast Victoria.
