Australian Tax Office puts a roof over Williams crime clan

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. The Australian Tax Office continues to honour a secret deal it struck with crime patriarch George Williams that allowed him to keep a second home while owing more than $570,000 in taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.