Australian store denies service to Israelis

A retailer in the Australian North Queensland city of Cairns displayed a sign in its window saying that it does not serve Israelis. Israeli tourist Mohr Wenger posted a photo of the sign in the window reading "No Israelis served here" on Facebook.

