Australian Snake Rescued From Drug Den Goes To Rehab In Sydney Prison

An Australian python that was discovered in a police raid on a drug den, is one of many reptiles going to "rehab" in prisons, the New South Wales Corrective Services said on Tuesday. The python, which according to the Department of Justice, cannot be named for legal reasons, spent six weeks detoxifying and being cared for by inmates, at the purpose built Wildlife Care Centre at the John Morony Correctional Complex in Windsor.

Chicago, IL

