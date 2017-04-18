Australian sisters injured in acid attack at Mangle E8 nightclub in London

An Australian woman who was injured in an acid attack at a London nightclub says she feared she had been caught up in a terrorist attack when chaos erupted inside the venue.Sydney woman Isobella Fraser, 22, and her sister Prue, 20, were with friends in the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, east London, early on Monday morning when a fight broke out between a group of people standing nearby. Australian sisters describe nightclub acid attack Describing being splashed with acid in an altercation between patrons in a London nightclub, Australian sisters Isobella and Prue Fraser were lucky not to be more seriously injured.

