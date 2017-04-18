Australian sisters injured in acid attack at Mangle E8 nightclub in London
An Australian woman who was injured in an acid attack at a London nightclub says she feared she had been caught up in a terrorist attack when chaos erupted inside the venue.Sydney woman Isobella Fraser, 22, and her sister Prue, 20, were with friends in the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, east London, early on Monday morning when a fight broke out between a group of people standing nearby. Australian sisters describe nightclub acid attack Describing being splashed with acid in an altercation between patrons in a London nightclub, Australian sisters Isobella and Prue Fraser were lucky not to be more seriously injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC