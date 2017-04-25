Australian shipbuilder cuts first steel in promised rebirth of naval industry
It's one small step for an Australian shipbuilder, but a giant leap for the country's plans for a major defence industry. When the first steel plates for a new fleet of Pacific patrol boats are laser-cut at a small plant in southern Perth on Wednesday, it will be the start of a continuous 30-year program that Australian companies and the federal government hope will help spur a major export industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|13 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC