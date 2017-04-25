Australian shipbuilder cuts first ste...

Australian shipbuilder cuts first steel in promised rebirth of naval industry

Sydney Morning Herald

It's one small step for an Australian shipbuilder, but a giant leap for the country's plans for a major defence industry. When the first steel plates for a new fleet of Pacific patrol boats are laser-cut at a small plant in southern Perth on Wednesday, it will be the start of a continuous 30-year program that Australian companies and the federal government hope will help spur a major export industry.

Chicago, IL

