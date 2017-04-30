Australian sheep shearer Beau St Geor...

Australian sheep shearer Beau St George killed in French car crash

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A former Illawarra man killed in a head-on crash in France is being remembered as an honest, hard-working guy who would do anything for anyone. Beau St George, 33, died when his car smashed into another on a dangerous stretch of road between Valensole and Manosque in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence about 6am on Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC