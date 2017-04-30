Australian sheep shearer Beau St George killed in French car crash

A former Illawarra man killed in a head-on crash in France is being remembered as an honest, hard-working guy who would do anything for anyone. Beau St George, 33, died when his car smashed into another on a dangerous stretch of road between Valensole and Manosque in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence about 6am on Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.