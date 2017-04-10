Australian RSPCA inspector 'assaulted...

Australian RSPCA inspector 'assaulted' during dog cruelty investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

RSPCA inspector has been treated for injuries after an alleged assault while responding to an animal cruelty report south of Perth, Western Australia An Australian animal inspector has allegedly been assaulted after being sent to a property, south of Perth, to investigate claims a dog had been strung up in a barn. It's alleged when inspectors arrived at the property they were prevented from entering and the occupants became abusive and aggressive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Tue Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC