Australian RSPCA inspector 'assaulted' during dog cruelty investigation

RSPCA inspector has been treated for injuries after an alleged assault while responding to an animal cruelty report south of Perth, Western Australia An Australian animal inspector has allegedly been assaulted after being sent to a property, south of Perth, to investigate claims a dog had been strung up in a barn. It's alleged when inspectors arrived at the property they were prevented from entering and the occupants became abusive and aggressive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.