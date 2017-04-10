Australian RSPCA inspector 'assaulted' during dog cruelty investigation
RSPCA inspector has been treated for injuries after an alleged assault while responding to an animal cruelty report south of Perth, Western Australia An Australian animal inspector has allegedly been assaulted after being sent to a property, south of Perth, to investigate claims a dog had been strung up in a barn. It's alleged when inspectors arrived at the property they were prevented from entering and the occupants became abusive and aggressive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC