Australian police raid A Current Affa...

Australian police raid A Current Affair office

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Shocked staff members looked on as at least seven New South Wales Police officers entered the office armed with evidence bags on Thursday morning. Police searched the entire ACA office at Nine's Willoughby headquarters while investigating a matter relating to a staff member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Sat Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Fri JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Teana Trump 10
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC