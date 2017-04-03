Australian police make record seizure of methamphetamine

In this 2017 photo provided Wednesday, April 5, 2017, by the Australian Federal Police, an AFP Forensics Officer investigates the concealment of methamphetamine in Melbourne, Australia. Australian police have seized 903 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine that was smuggled from China inside boxes of hollow floorboards - the largest ever haul of the illicit drug in Australia, officials said on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

