Australian police make record seizure...

Australian police make record seizure of methamphetamine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this 2017 photo provided Wednesday, April 5, 2017, by the Australian Federal Police, an AFP Forensics Officer investigates the concealment of methamphetamine in Melbourne, Australia. Australian police have seized 903 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine that was smuggled from China inside boxes of hollow floorboards - the largest ever haul of the illicit drug in Australia, officials said on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC