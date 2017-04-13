Australian man finds golf course swar...

Australian man finds golf course swarmed by kangaroos

An Australian man who went out for a round of golf found his game was complicated by the presence of dozens of kangaroos. Greg Tannos, who runs the website findmyaustralia.com, posted a video and some photos showing how his game of golf at Sanctuary Point Country Club in New South Wales was complicated by a mob of hopping hazards crowding the course.

