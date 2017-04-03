Australian leader promises help on ho...

Australian leader promises help on housing affordability

WBEN-AM Buffalo

Australia's prime minister is fending off criticism over tax concessions for investors in booming urban property markets after a central banker warned soaring house prices could threaten the economy. Housing affordability has become a hot-button issue with many first-time buyers priced out of the market, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

Chicago, IL

