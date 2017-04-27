Australian jihadists captured in Lebanon could be stripped of citizenship, Christopher Pyne says
Three alleged Australian jihadists captured at gunpoint in Lebanon could be stripped of their citizenship, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said on Friday. The men were arrested in a local army raid after a Syrian born IS member was captured last year and, after an interrogation, admitted to working with the three Australians whom he lived with.
