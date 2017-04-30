Australian IS militant's eight-year-o...

Australian IS militant's eight-year-old son wears suicide vest to make video threat

SYDNEY: Police in Australia said on Sunday they were investigating a report that the eight-year-old son of a notorious Islamic State fighter was filmed wearing a suicide vest and threatening to kill its nationals. The footage was allegedly of the youngest son of Khaled Sharrouf, who in February became the first Australian to be stripped of his citizenship under anti-terrorism laws.

